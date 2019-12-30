WhatsApp New Features to Expect in 2020

The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has 300 million daily active users. This no is quite big however the company keeps on attracting new users towards itself all the time by launching something even more productive than before. WhatsApp keeps on Launching new features on and off however as this year is about to end soon and we are all set to welcome next year, let’s discuss the upcoming WhatsApp feature that will make our lives better than before. As the messaging app is working on several new features, some of the features are also live in a beta version of the app. So, we have listed the WhatsApp new features that you should be expected in the year 2020.

Upcoming WhatsApp new Features in 2020

Dark Mode:

Dark Mode for WhatsApp is the most demanded feature of the year 2019. Though the company took much time in launching this feature, however, it is believed that the dark mode for WhatsApp will be better than that launched by other social media platforms which is the reason that why the company took some extra time. According to tech researchers, dark mode is ready but some of the features need to be associated with it. So by the start of next year, we will be able to enjoy dark mode for both Android and iOS version of the app.

WhatsApp for iPad:

WhatsApp can be used on desktop, on Android and on iPhone as well however, on iPad the iPhone version of the app doesn’t work. It was a big problem for users who had iPad as everyone wants WhatsApp on each and every devices, thanks to the lovable features launched by the company. This problem will end soon as the company is working on the WhatsApp for iPad users. Right now, this news is not announced officially but the famous and most reliable leakster WaBetaInfo, has revealed that the company is working on it so it might be possible we will be able to get it soon. WhatsApp for iPad will exactly be the same but will have a UI compatibility.

Automatic Delete Messages Feature:

This will my favourite feature when launches. With this feature, WhatsApp will facilitate users to select a time frame after which they want all the messages to be deleted automatically. This is the most secure way of keeping your self on the safe side. Furthermore, this feature will be available separately for private chats and group chat and in this way, we will be automatically able to empty the annoying group conversations. This feature will be launched for both Android and iOS users however the company has not given any tentative date. Let’s wait and watch.

Do you know bout some other WhatsApp new features that are coming our way in year 2020? If yes, let us know in the comments section below.

