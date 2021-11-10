WhatsApp has just rolled out a new interface for group and contact info for specific users in the new 2.21.23.12 version. According to WABetainfo, this new feature is currently available for beta testers only. In an earlier version, WhatsApp had released a new interface for viewing business Info, but it was not available for contact Info.

WhatsApp is rolling out this interface for specific beta testers today, so don’t worry if your WhatsApp account didn’t receive the feature.

WhatsApp rolls out new interface For Beta Testers

So, if you want to verify if the new interface is already enabled for your WhatsApp account, just open Contact Info or Group Info (and be sure it’s not Business Info). Also, the new interface does not allow viewing status updates for non-business accounts. This feature is available only in Business Info. There are no details about the availability for Contact Info right now.

Not only this, but WhatsApp has also increased the delete message timer limit. Now users can set 24 hours and 90 days as new expiration times for disappearing chats. You can enable the default message timer in your Privacy Settings.

In addition, WhatsApp is also rolling out some changes for multi-device for more beta testers.

If you still didn’t receive one of these features (or more), don’t worry. WhatsApp is starting rolling out these features for more beta testers today, so more activations will be following very soon.

