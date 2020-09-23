The long-awaited feature of WhatsApp will soon be available to try, which helps you to log in on several phones at once. Typically, you are logging out of your first device when you sign into WhatsApp on a second device, which can be inconvenient for those who frequently switch between mobile phones for example, for work and personal use.

Now that new resource found files by WABetaInfo the sleuths at WABetaInfo, actually coming to improve, they specialize in discovering details for upcoming app-features found in beta releases of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp New Multi-Device Support Feature will Arrive Soon

WhatsApp Multi-device support feature is on its way for a long time. However, it is no wonder that it takes time to introduce the function-not only multiple logins (up to four) but even files and messages between devices must be safely synced.

Actually, it seems that multi-account support for WhatsApp beta testers will be available shortly. WABetaInfo has discovered a new settings screen with an Early Access button and a button to link other phones to your account.

You will now see a list of all devices connected to your account and you won’t have to connect to your main smartphone to do the function at all. You would have to be a part of the WhatsApp Beta Program if you want to be the first to try this. Unfortunately, the Apple device program is full, but the test flight page should be kept in view to see if a slot is opened.

Visit the WhatsApp Beta page on the Google Play Store to access the Android beta program and enter your data. If you already have the WhatsApp public version on your mobile, it will be instantly upgraded to the beta version. Now, we have to wait and keep an eye on release of WhatsApp new big feature, when will be available for users.

