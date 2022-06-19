WhatsApp new privacy controls let you hide your profile photo and more

WhatsApp new privacy controls spotted last November that would allow users to hide their last seen and online statuses, as well as profile pictures, from specific contacts — a much-needed counter to competitor Telegram, which already supports hiding this information on a per-contact basis. After seven months, the Meta-owned platform has just announced that it is rolling out those granular options for who can see your profile data.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

There is now a fourth option titled “My contacts except…” With this new feature, you can prevent specific contacts from seeing your profile photo, about, and Last seen status. It is worth noting that if you choose to hide your Last seen status from others, you will also be unable to see theirs.

To test it out, go to the app’s settings, then Account, then Privacy, and then tap on the desired personal information you want to hide. The new My contacts option should be available here as well. You can select the contacts with whom you do not want to share all of this information from that menu. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to see the online status of contacts who can’t see your Last seen status.

WhatsApp announced this week that it is also introducing new group call features. The app now allows you to mute or message specific people on a call.