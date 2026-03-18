WhatsApp Is Finally Getting Noise Cancellation on Android Voice and Video Calls

If you have ever been on a WhatsApp call while someone nearby was watching TV, stuck in traffic, or sitting in a noisy café, you already understand the problem. The person on the other end hears everything. WhatsApp is now building a fix.

WhatsApp is developing a built-in noise cancellation feature for Android, designed to automatically filter out background sounds during voice and video calls.

What the Feature Actually Does

Noise cancellation is not a new concept in consumer technology, but WhatsApp has been notably late to bring it to Android natively.

The feature works by isolating a user’s voice in real-time and suppressing ambient sounds around it, like traffic, wind, chatter, or any other background audio that leaks into the microphone. The result is a cleaner, more focused audio signal for the person on the other end of the call.

According to the beta findings, WhatsApp plans to enable noise cancellation by default the moment a call is initiated. Users will not need to manually activate it each time. A brief on-screen notification, a toast message, will confirm that noise cancellation has been activated automatically.

The Android Gap WhatsApp Is Closing

This development is particularly significant for Android users, who have been working without any native noise suppression during WhatsApp calls.

On iPhone and iPad, Apple’s operating system already offers audio processing features like Voice Isolation, a microphone mode that filters surrounding noise during calls. WhatsApp on iOS benefits from this at the system level. Android, however, does not offer a comparable blanket solution, leaving ambient sounds more audible during calls.

WhatsApp’s decision to build noise cancellation directly into its Android app, rather than waiting for device manufacturers to solve it, signals a deliberate push to close that experience gap. It also means the feature will work consistently across a wide range of Android devices, not just premium ones.

User Control and Encryption: What You Need to Know

One concern with any audio processing feature is whether it interferes with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Noise cancellation in this implementation works locally on the device. The audio is filtered at the microphone level before it is ever encrypted and transmitted. This means the encryption pipeline remains completely intact; only cleaner audio enters it.

Users will also retain full control over the feature. Noise cancellation can be turned off at any point directly from within the calling menu. This matters in specific scenarios: if someone is playing music during a call, noise suppression could unintentionally cut parts of it. Similarly, users at live events or in situations where environmental audio is meaningful, such as journalists reporting from the field, may prefer to disable it.

Where Things Stand Right Now

The feature is still under development and has not yet been released even to beta testers. WhatsApp is currently refining how the app detects and filters background sounds before it begins wider testing.

Once internal testing is complete, WhatsApp will push the feature to select beta users before a broader rollout. No specific timeline has been confirmed.

The Bigger Picture: WhatsApp’s Calling Ambitions

This feature does not exist in isolation. WhatsApp has been steadily expanding its calling capabilities in 2026. Last month, the platform extended voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web, with end-to-end encryption, specifically addressing Linux users who lack a native desktop app.

Noise cancellation for Android fits into a broader pattern: WhatsApp is no longer content being just a text messaging platform. It is actively investing in call quality, making a direct play against dedicated tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams that have long offered professional-grade audio features.