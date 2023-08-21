WhatsApp Now Allows Users To Edit Picture Captions
A few days back, WhatsApp started rolling out the much-awaited feature to allow you to send photos in HD. The Meta-owned messaging platform is still not coming slow. It is now rolling out a caption message edit feature on Android and iOS. Soon you will be able to edit the captions of media messages on WhatsApp Android and WhatsApp iOS.
WhatsApp Brings A New Picture Caption Editing Feature
The reports claim that the feature is making its way to users gradually. According to WABetaInfo, users need to tap and hold a recent message with a caption in order to check whether the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account or not. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature was limited to text messages earlier. Now, with the latest updates, the feature has been expanded to media messages as well.
The all-new feature will allow users to edit captions for videos, GIFs, and documents. However, there’s a catch. Editing can only be done within 15 minutes of sending the message. It is quite a handy feature as it will help in message editing in WhatsApp enabling users to fix errors and improve their conversation. It will definitely enhance the experience of overall chat in general. Report stated:
“By extending this feature to images, videos, GIFs, and documents, WhatsApp allows users to enhance the clarity and context of those messages even after sending them, ensuring the best communication experience,”
The new caption edit feature is right now available to some users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store or the Play Store. It is tipped to roll out to more users over the coming days.