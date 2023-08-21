WhatsApp Now Allows Users To Edit Picture Captions

A few days back, WhatsApp started rolling out the much-awaited feature to allow you to send photos in HD. The Meta-owned messaging platform is still not coming slow. It is now rolling out a caption message edit feature on Android and iOS. Soon you will be able to edit the captions of media messages on WhatsApp Android and WhatsApp iOS .

The reports claim that the feature is making its way to users gradually. According to WABetaInfo, users need to tap and hold a recent message with a caption in order to check whether the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account or not. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature was limited to text messages earlier. Now, with the latest updates, the feature has been expanded to media messages as well.