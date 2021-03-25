According to a report by WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app is set to launch a new feature that will allow the users to import animated sticker packs from any place. The new feature has the tendency to spur excitement among the users as they will be able to lay hands on all sorts of stickers which they want to share with their friends and loved ones.

According to the WABetaInfo,

I’m happy to announce that WhatsApp is releasing TODAY the possibility to import animated sticker packs WORLDWIDE, for ALL iOS and Android users!

WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Import Animated Sticker Packs

According to the report shared by WABetaInfo, the new feature that will allow users to import stickers will appear on WhatsApp in the upcoming 24 hours.

in the start of this month, WhatsApp launched its ‘Sticker Maker’ app for users in three different countries in order to enable them to create their own custom-animated stickers. According to a statement on the website WABetaInfo,

You can start to use the Sticker Maker app to create your own custom animated stickers for WhatsApp on iOS and Android, in Brazil, India and Indonesia.

Such application like Sticker Maker allow users to create stickers for WhatsApp by utilizing third party or external apps. What users require is to download the app to design a sticker pack by choosing any video or GIF from their gallery. Once you add it, the application will automatically turn it to a WEBP file that the users can import to WhatsApp.

Check out? WhatsApp is Working on Three Different Playback Speeds for Voice Message Feature