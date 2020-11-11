WhatsApp now asks for ‘Proof’ before reporting an account





The social media networking giant, WhatsApp is working out a feature that, as reported by WABetaInfo, will allow users to report spam messages and contacts. Those who file a lawsuit would, however, have to include “evidence of misconduct,” i.e. they may even exchange recent chat messages.

The new feature, which is now available for android devices version 2.20.206.3 applications, will allow Android beta testers to report harassment, breaches of the rules, or spamming to both private and daily WhatsApp contacts.

WhatsApp members will be able to offer proof of wrongdoing, unlike most social media apps that investigate grievances according to their collective rules, so that the Facebook-owned messenger app can take corrective action.

The verification system will take a bit of time after submitting the report, and factors such as how many users reported that account will also be taken into account. The account will be blocked from the application until the corporation ensures harassment or breach of guidelines.

The messaging site operated by Facebook would potentially function against those accounts that WhatsApp correctly verifies. The latest change ensures that if the number of complaints sent by multiple users for a single account or phone number rises, then WhatsApp is likely to blacklist the user.

IOS beta testers would shortly also have the latest monitoring functionality enabled. The systematic roll-out to daily customers, however, has yet to be revealed.

With every update, WhatsApp attempts to make the user experience easier, until the networking giant launched a missed messaging feature on its site that would cause users to vanish after seven days of sharing.