WhatsApp Now Let Users Automatically Silence Calls from Unknown Numbers

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users that will automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. Mark Zuckerberg today announced the call silencing feature along with a new privacy checkup option. He revealed that users can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for more privacy and control.

Users will be able to turn on this option by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls and selecting the “Silence unknown caller” option. WhatsApp said that while calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced they will show up in notifications and the app’s call list. You can check later if it was from someone you know but don’t have their number saved in contacts.

When you will get a call from an unknown number, the phone will just show you the number along with the message “silenced unknown number.”

Additionally, WhatsApp has added a new privacy checkup feature that will appear in the Privacy section. The checkup will take you through multiple steps to make you aware of different privacy controls. You can now choose from “Choose who can contact you,” “Control your personal info,” “Add more privacy to your chats,” and “Add more protection to your account.”

Moreover, users can change settings like two-factor authentication. They can also decide who can add them to groups. They can also set a default timer for disappearing messages, and control who can see their profile picture through this process.

Just recently, WhatsApp has also introduced a new “Chat Lock”. With the help of this feature, users can lock the chats individually.

