WhatsApp Now Lets Users Save Contacts Directly in the App

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will soon allow users to save contacts directly within the app. This means that even if you lose your phone or link a new device to your WhatsApp account, all your contacts will remain accessible through WhatsApp’s cloud storage. This is a significant update, as previously, WhatsApp relied on your phone’s contact book to manage contacts.

Before this feature, when you received a message from a new contact on WhatsApp, saving their details meant the information was stored locally on your phone. This method had limitations, especially when switching to a new device or losing access to your phone. The upcoming feature simplifies this process by allowing you to save contacts directly within WhatsApp, no matter which device you are using. This feature will store the contacts on WhatsApp’s cloud system, accessible from the app on mobile, web, or desktop versions like WhatsApp for Windows.

In addition to being able to save contacts within WhatsApp, users will still have the option to sync these contacts to their phone’s contact book. This flexibility ensures that people who prefer having their contacts stored locally can still do so, while others can rely solely on WhatsApp’s cloud storage.

The timing of this new feature aligns with another important update from WhatsApp last year, which allowed users to log into two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This was particularly helpful for those managing both personal and professional accounts. With the ability to save contacts specific to each account, users will find it easier to keep their contact lists organized, especially if they share devices with others. Each account will maintain its separate contact list, making it convenient for different use cases.

To ensure that the saved contacts are secure, WhatsApp has developed a new encrypted storage system called Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS). This system generates an encryption key on the user’s device every time he saves a contact. Retrieving these contacts securely is possible through device authentication, adding a layer of protection for users’ contact lists. This encryption protects your contacts even if you use WhatsApp across multiple devices.

WhatsApp is also partnering with Cloudflare, a major internet security provider, to guarantee the integrity of contact information. Cloudflare will sign any changes to the cryptographic properties of the contact storage, preventing unauthorized modifications to users’ saved contacts. This partnership adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that no one can tamper with your contacts without your knowledge.

In addition to the contact-saving feature, WhatsApp has hinted at the future possibility of allowing users to save contacts using usernames. This would provide an additional layer of privacy, enabling users to connect without having to share their phone numbers. This development follows in the footsteps of messaging apps like Signal and Telegram, which already offer users the ability to communicate using usernames instead of phone numbers.

The new contact-saving feature has been in development for some time, and it was first reported in May 2023 by WABetaInfo. This update represents WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to improve privacy, convenience, and security for its users, making it easier to manage contacts across devices while safeguarding personal information.