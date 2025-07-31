WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Profile Photo from Facebook or Instagram on iPhone

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to manage their profile pictures across platforms. In the latest beta update for iOS (version 25.21.10.74), a new feature is being rolled out. This feature lets WhatsApp users import their profile photo directly from Facebook or Instagram.

Earlier, this feature was made available to Android beta users in version 2.25.21.23. Now, iPhone users can also enjoy the same convenience. It’s part of WhatsApp’s plan to keep things consistent across Android and iOS.

This new option appears when users try to change their profile photo in WhatsApp. Along with existing choices like selecting from the gallery, taking a new photo, using Meta AI, or setting an avatar. Users may now see new buttons to import from Facebook or Instagram.

To use this feature, users need to link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Accounts Center. This is a central place where people can manage how their Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts connect. Once linked, users can easily pull in their profile photo from any of these platforms.

The best part? The feature is totally optional. It is turned off by default. No photo will be imported without the user’s permission. Even after linking accounts, the import only happens if a user chooses it. Privacy settings on WhatsApp remain unchanged.

Before this update, users had to go through several steps to use the same photo from Instagram or Facebook. They would often have to take a screenshot or download the image manually. Then they’d need to upload it to WhatsApp from their phone gallery. It was a slow and inconvenient process.

Now, the experience is much smoother. With just a few taps, users can sync their profile picture across apps. This helps users maintain a consistent look across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It’s especially helpful for people who regularly update their social media photos or want to maintain a consistent online identity.

Not all iOS users will see this feature right away. It’s currently available to some beta testers through the TestFlight app. But WhatsApp plans to roll it out to more users in the coming weeks.

This update shows WhatsApp’s effort to make its app more user-friendly. By connecting Meta services more closely, users get more tools to manage their profiles with less effort. While some may prefer to keep their profiles separate, others will find this feature time-saving and helpful.

Overall, the new import option is a small but welcome change. It simplifies life for users who care about keeping their profile consistent across social media. And since it’s optional, users are still in control.