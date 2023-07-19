I must say WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms because of its user-friendly features. The company keeps on introducing new features keeping in mind the users’ demands. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out another exciting feature for its users. WhatsApp now lets you message unsaved contacts without actually saving them.

Initially, users have to save the number before starting a chat. However, the new feature allows users to start chats with unknown people by searching for their phone numbers, without saving them in the address book.

WhatsApp Now Lets You Message Unsaved Contacts Without Saving Them

This feature makes chatting with unknown numbers easier and more private. It is available to users that install the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp will look outside your contacts every time you enter an unknown phone number within the application. To discover if the feature is available to your WhatsApp account, you need to search for a phone number by opening your contact lists. Specifically, if you use WhatsApp for iOS, tap the button “start new chat” in the chat list. Now, enter the unknown phone number within the search bar.

In case the contact is on WhatsApp, you will be able to open the chat with them. Since this feature is not exclusive to the iOS app, Android users can follow the same steps to quickly search and open a chat with unknown phone numbers.

