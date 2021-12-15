Among other features, WhatsApp’s voice messages are really popular. There is no time limit and you can also see when the receviver listened to it. You can even change the speed at which to hear them. However now, WhatsApp voice message is getting a new feature. WhatsApp now lets you preview voice messages before sending them. This feature is helpful in way that it will save you from embarrasing moments.

WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages Before Sending them

See Also: WhatsApp will Soon Let you Quickly Forward Stickers on Android

In order to do this you need to press and hold the mic icon as usual in order to record a voice message, then slide up to go into hands-free recording mode. When you’re done, tap the stop button in the center and press play to preview your message. If you’re satisfied with it, hit the send button and off it goes.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

This feature will roll out to all Android and iOS users in the coming days. So update your Whats App to enjoy the latest features.

WhatsApp has just recently introduced a new feature for its web user to create their own stickers. The feature is not currently available on mobile apps. But WhatsApp is working to bring it on mobile phones as well in the near future. Simialrly, company has introduced a privacy feature that make it harder for strangers to see when you were last online by default.

Check Also: This WhatsApp Privacy Feature Will Make it Harder for Strangers to Snoop on You