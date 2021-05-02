Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp has introduced another feature for its users. WhatsApp has now rolled out a feature that will show a bigger frame for videos and photos in chat. The company has announced this feature on Twitter. If you are using the updated version of the app, you will surely get this feature.

“Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That’s the perfect reason to smile,” WhatsApp said on Twitter.

WhatsApp Now Shows Bigger Photos and Videos in Chats

Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile 😄 pic.twitter.com/2lzG5jLTKz — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 30, 2021

WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.3.

WhatsApp is currently working on a number of features. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is planning to allow users to officially transfer their chat history between the two different operating systems. The upcoming feature will enable iOS users to export their chats, perhaps in the form of an external file, and then those particular files can be loaded on Android devices and imported through WhatsApp.

