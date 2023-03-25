Advertisement

WhatsApp is now finally on WhatsApp. Yes, it is true, the official account of WhatsApp is now live on its own platform. Now users can chat with WhatsApp to receive updates and usage tips. The feature is available for both iPhone and Android users using the latest version of WhatsApp. Currently, it is rolling out to a small subset of users.

WhatsApp’s Official Account is Now Live On WhatsApp

The official WhatsApp account will highlight all the new features added to the service and occasionally provide valuable tips. WABetaInfo reports Meta was working on this feature for quite a while, and it has now finally gone live. The first time you open a message received from WhatsApp’s official account, you will be informed about the chat and its purpose.

Like other chats on WhatsApp, you can archive or block the conversation if it does not interest you. The first message from the account to random users is about disappearing messages, which rolled out over a year ago. It is worth mentioning here that you cannot find WhatsApp’s official account in your chat list unless the account messages you first.

On the other hand, Telegram, WhatsApp’s primary rival, already has a similar feature. There’s an official Telegram account that highlights major new features and shares helpful tips and tricks from time to time. Still, this is a welcome improvement in WhatsApp.

