There were many rumors about the upcoming features of the WhatsApp, and finally, the company has announced the pool of new features officially. These new features are expected to be a part of the Facebook-owned messaging app in the coming weeks. The most famous of these features are QR codes that can be used to add new contacts, and the other one is animated stickers. Previously some of the users had enjoyed these both features in the beta version of WhatsApp. But now these features are official so we can anxiously wait to get them soon.

WhatsApp Officially Announces QR codes & Animated Stickers

Adding contacts through QR codes is one of the most exciting features as it means users will be able to add contacts quickly by just scanning the code instead of adding the fill phone number. A new video icon is also added to group chats having up to eight recipients. This new icon will allow people to start video calls quickly.

Moreover, the most awaited animated stickers are also going to be part of the app, and a dark mode capability will also be added for desktop and web clients. The animated stickers are the fantastic things one can get describing the emotions of users in a better way than before.

People using WhatsApp on KaiOS smartphone will also be able to upload status as they are facilitated with this feature after a long time. Dark mode feature for web and status feature on KaiOS is live now; however, other features will take a couple of weeks to reach users.

