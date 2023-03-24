Advertisement

WhatsApp has rolled out a new desktop client for Windows. In an announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said WhatsApp on Windows enables users to host end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight participants. For audio calls, up to 32 people can participate.

Advertisement

WhatsApp on Windows Now Supports up to Eight People in Video Calls

The feature is helpful for company meetings and family reunions when the numbers are small. Moreover, WhatsApp says it will increase these limits further to allow for even larger calls in the future.

Check Also: WhatsApp Update Will Bring New Chat Attachment Menu, Limited Poll choices For Android beta

Advertisement

In addition to it, the new update also brings some improvement to the app. WhatApp also enabled better syncing so that people can simultaneously access their chats on up to four linked devices. Not only this but messenger also updated its multi-device capabilities to make it easier and faster to link new devices to user accounts.

Furthermore, the new Windows app is now available to everyone. WhatsApp has also recently introduced a new app for macOS in beta, featuring similar improvements with an interface that feels more native to macOS. Similarly, Android tablet users can also try an upgraded experience now, which is also in beta testing.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on pinning messages within chats and groups. Soon users will be able to prioritise their important messages and keep them at the top of their chat list for easy access.

Advertisement

For More Details Also Read: WhatsApp Is Working On Pinning Messages Within Chats