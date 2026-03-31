WhatsApp Is Building a Live Online Contacts List, No More Opening Every Chat to See Who’s There

The WhatsApp online contacts feature is currently in development for Android, and it could quietly change one of the most frustrating habits in daily messaging: opening chat after chat just to figure out who is actually available right now.

If you have ever wanted to message someone but were not sure if they were online, you already know the drill. You open their chat, glance at the top bar, check for the “online” label, then either start typing or close it and move to the next contact. Repeat as necessary.

It is a small friction, but it adds up, especially for users who manage large contact lists or stay active across multiple group chats throughout the day. WhatsApp has apparently noticed, and it is building a direct solution.

Discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.13.3, the upcoming feature introduces a dedicated section, currently being referred to internally as a contacts hub, that will display a live list of which contacts are online at any given moment.

The placement of this hub is currently within app settings, though WhatsApp has not finalised the location and may move it before the official release. What is clearer is how the list itself will function.

Users will be able to sort contacts two ways, by name or by online status. Choosing online status puts currently active contacts at the top, followed by offline contacts arranged by their last seen time. So someone who was online five minutes ago appears before someone last seen an hour ago. It is a logical, time-aware ranking that makes finding an available contact genuinely fast.

Beyond the live online list, the contacts hub will also include a suggestion section at the top encouraging users to save unknown numbers. This is more thoughtful than it sounds.

WhatsApp will surface unsaved contacts that you actually interact with, particularly people you have messaged individually after meeting them in a group chat. Rather than generic suggestions, the recommendations will be based on real communication patterns, focusing on unknown accounts the user talks to most frequently.

Privacy Is Baked In

The feature is designed to respect existing privacy settings without requiring any additional configuration from users.

If a contact has disabled their last seen, they will not appear in the offline portion of the list based on that information; they will only show up if they are actively online at that moment. If a contact has hidden their online status entirely, they will not appear in the list at all.

This means the contacts hub will not override or bypass any privacy choices already made by users. What you see in the list is determined entirely by what each contact has chosen to share, nothing more. It is a sensible approach that prevents the feature from becoming a surveillance tool while still delivering real utility to people who simply want to know when a good time to message someone might be.

Where It Sits in WhatsApp’s Bigger Picture

This feature does not exist in isolation. WhatsApp has been steadily building out its activity indicators over the past year, starting with the group activity label that shows how many participants are currently active in a group chat without requiring users to scroll through messages.

The contacts hub is the next logical step: moving from group-level activity awareness to individual contact availability. Together, these features push WhatsApp closer to the kind of presence awareness that messaging platforms like Slack and Teams have offered in professional contexts for years but applied to personal, everyday communication.

For a platform with over two billion users, even a small improvement in how people identify the right moment to start a conversation has an outsized real-world impact.

When It Is Coming

The contacts hub is still under development and has not yet reached beta testing. WhatsApp is continuing to refine how the feature displays online status before opening it up to testers. A wider beta rollout will follow, with a general release expected in a future update; no specific timeline has been confirmed.

Given WhatsApp’s recent pace of feature releases, a beta appearance within the next few weeks is not unreasonable to expect. Keep the app updated and watch for it to surface in settings.