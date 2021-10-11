A popular messaging application, WhatsApp, is currently developing a new feature for the app which will let users ‘pause’ voice messages recordings. According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on an update to bring about an improvement in the messages feature of the app.

The upcoming update will be “very useful” for WhatsApp users. They will no longer have to stop and delete a voice message and record a new one all over again.

WhatsApp to Introduce ‘Pause Voice Recordings’ Feature

Instead, the new feature will let users pause the voice recording by tapping on a pause button and resume the recording again from the same point where they left it.

The feature had been spotted during the development of WhatsApp updates for iOS. The app is now working on rolling it out for Android as well.

According to some reports, WhatsApp will launch a feature that will let users listen to the audio outside the chat window. This feature, named “global voice message player,”. This feature would streamline the voice message listening experience while giving users more freedom. It allows users to listen to the voice messages even if they are out of the chat in which the message is sent. However, users need to be using WhatsApp while listening to the audio.

Similarly, WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features. WhatsApp will roll out new features to improve disappearing messages functionality. The messaging app will let users control the durations before which a message will disappear. A user can also enable a default message timer to set a selected time for all new chats with the disappearing messages feature. Initially, the feature will roll out for iOS beta users.

WhatsApp has also designed chat bubbles. They are now more rounder, larger, and more colourful in comparison to the old ones. This feature is also available for iOS beta users.

