WhatsApp Payments are Finally Coming

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jun 16, 2020
1 minute read
WhatsApp Payments are Finally Coming

After such a long time waiting, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability to send money in the app, Currently, it is not available Worldwide but only users in Brazil will be able to take advantage of the new Payments on WhatsApp feature for the time being. However, after its successful launch in Brazil, the company will make availability across the globe.

WhatsApp Payments are Finally Coming

The Facebook-owned chat app announced in a blog post that the feature would be accessible starting today for users in Brazil. WhatsApp users will be able to send money to anyone without a fee, however, businesses will be charged a processing fee of 3.99% to receive customer payments.

The company said:
“Payments on WhatsApp are beginning to roll out to people across Brazil beginning today and we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward. The over 10 million small and micro-businesses are the heartbeat of Brazil’s communities. It’s become second nature to send a zap to a business to get questions answered. Now in addition to viewing a store’s catalogue, customers will be able to send payments for products as well,”
The new addition will support Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards with local partners. There’s no word yet that when the company will make global rollout, but we will keep you updating when we get new updates. So keep visiting our website!

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker