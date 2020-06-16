After such a long time waiting, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability to send money in the app, Currently, it is not available Worldwide but only users in Brazil will be able to take advantage of the new Payments on WhatsApp feature for the time being. However, after its successful launch in Brazil, the company will make availability across the globe.

WhatsApp Payments are Finally Coming

The Facebook-owned chat app announced in a blog post that the feature would be accessible starting today for users in Brazil. WhatsApp users will be able to send money to anyone without a fee, however, businesses will be charged a processing fee of 3.99% to receive customer payments.