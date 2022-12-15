WhatsApp picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone to land in early 2023

WhatsApp keeps on working on new features to make its platform better than other communication platforms available in the play store and apple store. No doubt, due to this, it is the most reliable, user-friendly, and up-to-date app available for users till now. The company keeps on launching new features and now it has confirmed its plans to launch WhatsApp picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone. The feature is currently in beta testing with some users, but the company announced its plans of rolling it out for everyone in early 2023.

To make this announcement, WhatsApp published a blog post that also revealed other enhancements made to video and audio calls throughout 2022.

WhatsApp picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone

Here’s the breakdown of the features that WhatsApp launched in year 2022, and made our experience with it even better.

32-person calls: Improving the number of people one can voice or video call with. Now people can make calls with up to 32 participants.

Improving the number of people one can voice or video call with. Now people can make calls with up to 32 participants. Message or mute participants: People can now message or mute participants by long pressing on a participant. By long pressing on a particular participant, its video will enlarge and allow you to either mute or message them separately.

People can now message or mute participants by long pressing on a participant. By long pressing on a particular participant, its video will enlarge and allow you to either mute or message them separately. Call links: Now you can get a call link that can be sent to other people to join the ongoing call just like zoom.

Now you can get a call link that can be sent to other people to join the ongoing call just like zoom. Colorful waveforms: Now, you can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off.

Now, you can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off. In-call banner notifications: See when someone new joins a group call.

These features are launched for users in 2022 and people are enjoying them for months now. While all these features are launched, one which is still to make its way to users is Picture-in-picture mode. This feature was spotted by beta testers who revealed that this feature is almost similar to FaceTime calls. The company has confirmed this feature and has revealed that it is going to be launched for iOS users first and then for Android ones. The company has not given any date to it but has revealed that this feature will make its way in early 2023.

