WhatsApp Plans A Big UI Redesign: Here Are The Details

WhatsApp has been steadily adding new features to its platform for the last couple of years. It would not be wrong to say that WhatsApp is one of the few apps that has improved users’ experience on a regular basis to engage more people. Recently, the pace even increased, with the messaging service introducing new features almost every other day on the beta channel. Meta even tweaked the app’s design on the beta channel by relocating the navigation bar to the bottom and updating some UI elements. This is not it. According to the latest reports, the messaging giant is now working on an even bigger design revamp of the WhatsApp Android app.

WhatsApp For Android To Get A Bigger UI Redesign