WhatsApp Plans A Big UI Redesign: Here Are The Details

WhatsApp has been steadily adding new features to its platform for the last couple of years. It would not be wrong to say that WhatsApp is one of the few apps that has improved users’ experience on a regular basis to engage more people. Recently, the pace even increased, with the messaging service introducing new features almost every other day on the beta channel. Meta even tweaked the app’s design on the beta channel by relocating the navigation bar to the bottom and updating some UI elements. This is not it. According to the latest reports, the messaging giant is now working on an even bigger design revamp of the WhatsApp Android app.

WhatsApp For Android To Get A Bigger UI Redesign

The redesigned version is a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.16 which is rolling out to selected beta testers. The new UI features also updated Material Design 3 UI elements. The top bar of the app is now completely white while other UI elements are in green — the same hue WhatsApp uses in its logo. The beta release now uses a new font for WhatsApp’s branding at the top. These changes have given WhatsApp a more modern look. Let me tell you that the navigation bar is still at the bottom of the new design. However, it is still unclear if you can swipe to switch between tabs.

The revamped WhatsApp app has chat filters at the top to easily let you see your unread, personal, or business messages. It will better manage your ever-growing list of conversations. This feature was spotted in one of WhatsApp’s previous beta builds as well. However, this time, they have an updated look. These filters will be more useful when WhatsApp rolls out multi-account support. WhatsApp’s overhauled design is still under development. So, we expect more changes in store.

