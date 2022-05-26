WhatsApp Plans to Bring a New Feature to Disappearing Messages

In 2020 WhatsApp started a feature by the name “Disappearing Message”. This feature could be enabled in the chats by choice. If it was enabled the messages in the chat would disappear after seven days. This feature made the chats temporary. Now WhatsApp is working on a new feature in “Disappearing Messages” that will allow the user to stop some of the messages from disappearing.

The new feature will allow the user to save messages from the chat with even if the disappearing feature is enabled. This feature will come in handy as sometimes we want to save a few messages for future use.

Once the selected messages are secured and saved, you can check the saved messages by clicking on the “Contact Info” of the chat, there you have the label “Kept Messages”. In the “Kept Messages” you can see the messages that you have saved and can be accessed on any day in the future.

This feature is said to be available in the future beta versions of both iOS and Android apps.

The time frame has not been disclosed yet as when this feature will be available as a part of the normal WhatsApp. So this means we have to wait for a while till this version is made available for all.

This feature will be liked by the users as at times we do not want to keep the whole chat but want to keep those few special messages. With this feature the many messages will be automatically deleted from the phone but the selected messages will be there in the chat. It will be of great help when we ask for an address or a contact number or some very important information is shared, but there are many unimportant messages. Looking and searching for those important messages is tiresome work and at times we have even lost them if seven days have passed. The saving option will be a superhero in such a situation.

