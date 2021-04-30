According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will make it feasible for the users to transfer chats between Android and iOS operating systems. Basically, the popular messaging platform is planning to allow users to officially transfer their chat history between the two different operating systems. This is a great piece of news for many users as they had to face a lot of problems while transferring the data.

WhatsApp Plans to Launch a Transfer Feature For facilitating iOS and Android users

Currently, if you are an apple user but shifted to an Android device because of some reason then it won’t be possible to export and import chat history without having to pay or use third-party apps which is against WhatsApp’s policy.

Right now, when you switch from iOS devices to Android devices, WhatsApp transfers your account information which is comprised of your display picture, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings, however, it doesn’t transfer your chat history.

But now there is some good news for the users as according to WABetaInfo,

WhatsApp was found to be working on a new feature that would allow iOS users to export their chats. The latest version of the beta for Android has revealed that WhatsApp has included a new chat import feature.

The latest feature will enable iOS users to export their chats, perhaps in the form of an external file, and then those particular files can be loaded on Android devices and imported through WhatsApp. As per the report, the feature is expected to be launched once WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been released.

