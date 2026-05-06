WhatsApp is preparing to redesign the chats tab to improve how users manage their chat lists. This feature is still under development. However, the early details suggest that it could make the app much easier to use, especially for people who handle many conversations daily.

At present, the Chats tab in WhatsApp displays all chat lists—both default and custom—in a single horizontal row. While this works fine for users with only a few lists, it can quickly become overwhelming as more lists are added. When too many items are placed in one row, it becomes harder to see everything clearly. Also, users need to scroll frequently to find what they are looking for. This can slow down navigation and reduce overall convenience.

WhatsApp Plans to Redesign Chats Tab for Better Use – Here’s How It Will Look

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned interface for chat lists. Instead of showing everything in one place, the new system will move chat lists into a dedicated menu. This change will allow users to better organize their lists and reduce clutter in the main Chats tab.

One of the key features of this update is the introduction of a “More” option. This button will open a separate view where additional chat lists are stored. Users will be able to choose which lists they want to keep visible on the main screen and which ones should stay in the secondary menu. This gives users more control over their interface and helps them focus on the conversations that matter most.

Another improvement is the ability to hide certain default lists. For example, the Favorites list currently appears in the Chats tab even if it is empty. With the new update, users will have the option to remove it from the main view while still being able to access it later through the “More” section. This small change can make a big difference in keeping the interface clean and relevant.

The update also connects with another upcoming feature that will bring channels into the Chats tab. Since channels will appear in a separate list, adding them without proper organization could make the interface even more crowded. The redesigned chat list system aims to prevent this problem by keeping different types of content clearly separated and easy to access.

Overall, this redesign is focused on improving usability. By reducing visual clutter and offering better organization tools, WhatsApp wants to make navigation smoother and faster. Users who rely on multiple lists to manage personal, work, and group conversations will likely benefit the most from these changes.

Although the feature is not yet available for testing, it will roll out in a future update once development is complete. As WhatsApp continues to refine its interface, updates like this show a clear effort to enhance user experience without changing the core functionality of the app.