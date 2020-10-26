WhatsApp Plans to Start Charging for Business Services
WhatsApp has announced in its blog post that it will charge business customers for some of its services. Actually, the instant messaging app is focusing on further investment in the shopping, customer communication for businesses and sales features on App. It will be charging companies for some of its WhatsApp Business chat services.
The small and medium businesses can chat with customers, provide support and sell products directly with the help of WhatsApp Business. According to Facebook, it is planning to offer services such as hosting, to help partners manage chat messages with clients, inventory and more. 50 million business users are using the WhatsApp Business and that 175 million people around the world message a business each day. Facebook put a lot of effort in order to generate meaningful revenue from WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Plans to Start Charging for Business Services
According to CNBC, “Facebook charges businesses to send certain messages to customers, like boarding passes or product receipts, but that costs vary on market and quantity of messages sent. It didn’t provide details on what additional services it plans to charge for, or how much they’ll cost, just that it plans to change how it charges businesses”
WhatsApp will expand ways for users in order to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat. The company says that “We will charge business customers for some of the services we offer, which will help WhatsApp continue building a business of our own while we provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people.”
Recommended Reading: WhatsApp to Render In-app Purchases and Cloud Hosting Services