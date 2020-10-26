



WhatsApp has announced in its blog post that it will charge business customers for some of its services. Actually, the instant messaging app is focusing on further investment in the shopping, customer communication for businesses and sales features on App. It will be charging companies for some of its WhatsApp Business chat services.

The small and medium businesses can chat with customers, provide support and sell products directly with the help of WhatsApp Business. According to Facebook, it is planning to offer services such as hosting, to help partners manage chat messages with clients, inventory and more. 50 million business users are using the WhatsApp Business and that 175 million people around the world message a business each day. Facebook put a lot of effort in order to generate meaningful revenue from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Plans to Start Charging for Business Services