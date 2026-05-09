WhatsApp is now rolling out its new premium subscription service called WhatsApp Plus to more users, including a limited number of iOS users, for premium features. According to WBetaInfo, the feature was first introduced for Android beta users. Now the latest iOS version, WhatsApp for iOS 26.17.74, has been marked as compatible with the service.

WhatsApp Plus is an optional subscription plan designed for users who want more customization features and extra controls within the app. The company has confirmed that the premium plan does not change the basic WhatsApp experience. Users who do not subscribe will still be able to send messages, make calls, and use all standard features without restrictions.

WhatsApp Plus is Bringing Premium Features to iOS Users

The new plan is focused only on WhatsApp Messenger and is not available for WhatsApp Business accounts. This means the subscription mainly targets personal users who want a more personalized messaging experience.

One of the biggest attractions of WhatsApp Plus is the ability to customize the app’s appearance. Subscribers can choose from 18 different color themes, including shades like Royal Purple, Forest Green, Coral Orange, Bright Yellow, and Deep Navy. Once selected, the chosen color is applied throughout the app interface, replacing the traditional green theme.

Subscribers also get access to 14 premium app icons. These icons come in different styles, including minimalist black-and-white designs, outlined logos, and more artistic versions with decorative effects. This allows users to personalize the app according to their preferences.

Another major feature is the addition of premium sticker packs. These stickers include animated overlay effects that appear directly inside conversations. Even users without the subscription can view the animated stickers if they are shared in chats by subscribers.

WhatsApp Plus also improves chat management. Normally, WhatsApp allows users to pin only three chats at the top of the conversation list. However, premium users can pin up to 20 chats, making it easier to keep important conversations accessible at all times.

The subscription also introduces advanced chat list controls. Users can apply the same theme, ringtone, and notification settings to an entire group of chats at once. For example, work-related conversations can have a separate appearance and sound profile from personal chats.

In addition, WhatsApp Plus includes 10 new premium ringtones with modern sound styles. Some of the ringtone names include Flutter, Ripple, Meadow, Bubble, and Carnival. These tones help users quickly recognize incoming WhatsApp calls.

WhatsApp is using a monthly subscription model for the premium plan. Pricing depends on the region. In Pakistan, the subscription costs PKR 229 per month, while European users may pay €2.49 monthly. The service automatically renews every month unless users cancel it before the next billing cycle.

The company may also provide free trial periods for some users, allowing them to test the premium features before paying for the service.

At the moment, WhatsApp Plus is available only to a limited number of iPhone users, but WhatsApp plans to expand availability to more accounts in the coming weeks. The company is also expected to introduce additional premium tools and enhancements in future updates as it continues developing the subscription service.