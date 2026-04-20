WhatsApp Plus Is Rolling Out With Themes, Custom Icons, and 20 Pinned Chats

For the better part of two decades, WhatsApp’s pitch was simple: free, fast, and private. No subscriptions. No tiers. No paywalls.

That era is not ending, but it is evolving.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta has begun rolling out WhatsApp Plus, an optional premium subscription plan that layers a set of personalization and convenience features on top of the standard app experience. The plan is currently in limited testing on WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.15.11), with a broader rollout planned over the coming weeks. iOS support is confirmed but scheduled for a later stage.

Critically, this is not a paywall on core functionality. Messaging, voice calls, end-to-end encryption, and every feature WhatsApp users rely on daily remain free. WhatsApp Plus is purely additive, a layer of extras for users who want more control over how their app looks, sounds, and behaves.

What You Actually Get for PKR 229 a Month

WhatsApp Plus is priced at €2.49 per month in Europe. In Pakistan, the price is set at PKR 229 per month, a deliberate localization that signals Meta is taking the subscription model seriously across emerging markets, not just premium Western ones.

For that price, subscribers get access to six distinct feature categories.

Custom themes and accent colors. The plan unlocks 18 new color options for the app interface, including Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Deep Navy, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Burgundy, Fuchsia Pink, and Crimson Red, among others. The selected color replaces WhatsApp’s default green across the entire interface, buttons, icons, highlights, and UI elements all shift to match.

14 custom app icons. Users can replace the standard WhatsApp icon on their home screen with one of 14 alternatives. Options range from minimalist pastel circles to textured designs, a glitter finish, a glowing electric blue effect, a cosmic nebula theme, a sculpted clay look, and a soft purple fuzzy texture. Clean outlined versions in light green and high-contrast black and white round out the selection.

Exclusive stickers with overlay animations. Subscribers gain access to premium sticker packs in the sticker store. Some of these stickers trigger full-screen overlay animations, animated layers that temporarily expand across the chat screen when sent. Notably, the recipient sees the effect too, even without a subscription.

Pin up to 20 chats. The standard WhatsApp app allows three pinned chats. WhatsApp Plus raises that ceiling to 20, letting users keep their most important conversations, family groups, work threads, and key contacts permanently at the top of the list without scrolling.

10 exclusive ringtones. Beyond the existing option to set custom ringtones from a device library, subscribers get 10 additional pre-made ringtones designed specifically for WhatsApp calls.

Bulk chat list settings. Subscribers can apply configurations, themes, notification tones, and ringtones across entire chat lists at once. When a new conversation is added to a list, WhatsApp automatically applies the list’s settings to it without manual adjustment.

What Does Not Change

WhatsApp has been deliberate in its messaging here, and for good reason.

Any move toward a paid tier on an app with over two billion users risks a backlash if it feels like the beginning of feature erosion, the slow migration of things people relied on for free into a subscription tier.

WhatsApp Plus does not do that. End-to-end encryption applies to all users equally. Messaging and calling are untouched. Privacy settings are unchanged. The plan adds new things; it does not move existing things behind a paywall.

Billing follows a standard monthly auto-renewal model through Google Play. Users must cancel at least 24 hours before the next billing date to avoid being charged. Meta may also offer a free one-month trial to select users before the full rollout.

Why This Move Makes Sense for Meta, and Why Now

WhatsApp has historically been the outlier in Meta’s monetization playbook. Facebook and Instagram generate billions through advertising. WhatsApp, despite its massive user base, has been monetized primarily through the WhatsApp Business API, a product for enterprises, not individual consumers.

WhatsApp Plus changes that equation at the consumer level for the first time in a meaningful way.

The timing reflects a broader industry shift. Telegram introduced premium subscriptions in 2022. iMessage has never needed monetization given Apple’s hardware ecosystem. Discord sells Nitro. Even Snapchat offers a paid tier. WhatsApp, the dominant messaging app across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and large parts of Europe, was the last major hold-out.

The localized pricing, PKR 229 in Pakistan and €2.49 in Europe, suggests Meta is not approaching this as a luxury product for wealthy markets. It is built to be accessible globally, with pricing calibrated to local purchasing power. That is a more sophisticated approach than a flat global price, and it signals genuine intent to build a sustainable subscription base across all of WhatsApp’s user geographies.

What Comes Next

WhatsApp has confirmed it is already developing a second wave of features for the premium plan, though no details have been disclosed. User feedback from the current limited rollout will shape that roadmap.

For Pakistani users, WhatsApp Plus represents something genuinely novel: a way to personalize an app that has looked essentially the same for years, at a price point that is accessible to a broad segment of the market. Whether the feature set justifies the subscription will depend on individual use cases, power users who manage dozens of conversations and want deeper customization will find obvious value, while casual users may have little reason to upgrade.

Either way, WhatsApp is no longer just free. It is free and, for those who want more, something more.