WhatsApp Beta Reveals Premium Themes, Icons, and Accent Colors for Android

WhatsApp has released a new Android update through the Google Play Beta Program, pushing the app to version 2.26.6.1. While the update does not yet activate major visible changes for testers, early findings suggest something bigger is coming: WhatsApp is developing premium customization features that could allow users to personalize the app’s theme, icon, and accent colors in future releases.

It signals a shift in WhatsApp’s approach to design flexibility and could mark the beginning of a subscription-based upgrade path for users who want a more tailored messaging experience.

WhatsApp Is Working on Premium Theme and Icon Customization

Customization has long been a missing feature in WhatsApp compared to rivals like Telegram, which already offers extensive theme controls. Now, WhatsApp appears ready to close that gap.

According to details uncovered in the Android beta, WhatsApp is exploring a feature that would let users:

Choose different app themes

Switch between multiple app icons

Pick custom accent colors across the interface

However, these features are currently under development, meaning they are not yet available for beta testers to try.

This suggests WhatsApp is still refining the tools before launching them more widely.

A Return of a Feature Once Planned for iOS

Interestingly, WhatsApp had previously tested a similar concept on iOS.

In an earlier iOS beta (version 24.1.10.70), WhatsApp introduced the idea of changing the app’s main branding color using a limited set of five options. That feature was designed partly to improve accessibility for users with visual impairments or specific color preferences.

But it was never released publicly.

Now, WhatsApp seems to be bringing the concept back, this time with a much larger set of options and a stronger focus on full visual personalization.

14 New WhatsApp Icons Could Be Included

One of the most eye-catching parts of the leak is WhatsApp’s development of 14 new app icons, giving users more control over how the app looks on their home screens.

These icons include creative styles such as Aurora, Fluffy, Galaxy, Clay, Sparkle and Neon.

WhatsApp is also designing single-color icons in shades like brown, purple, orange, green, blue, pink and monochrome.

Additionally, the classic WhatsApp icon, refreshed years ago, may remain available for users who prefer the original look.

This kind of visual variety is a major departure from WhatsApp’s traditionally uniform branding.

Accent Colors May Expand to 19 Different Options

Alongside icons, WhatsApp is also building a feature that would let users change the app’s accent color, which affects interface highlights like tabs, filters, floating action buttons and key UI elements.

The beta leak suggests WhatsApp may offer up to 19 possible colors, including default green, royal blue, violet, navy blue, coral, teal, burgundy, beige, yellow, olive green, pink, red, orange, and more.

This would be WhatsApp’s most ambitious customization upgrade yet, giving users a level of control previously unavailable on the platform.

These Features May Be Locked Behind a WhatsApp Premium Subscription

Perhaps the biggest development is that these customization tools are expected to be part of WhatsApp’s upcoming premium plan.

Earlier beta reports (including version 2.26.4.8) indicated WhatsApp is working on a monthly subscription model that would unlock exclusive features beyond the free experience.

While the pricing remains unknown and could vary by country, the key takeaway is that WhatsApp is positioning personalization as a paid upgrade rather than a free feature.

Will WhatsApp Still Be Free for Everyone?

Yes, and WhatsApp is making that clear.

The premium plan is expected to be completely optional. Core WhatsApp services will remain free for all users.

The subscription is aimed only at users who want an “enhanced” experience with extra tools, similar to how Telegram Premium works.

This update also comes as WhatsApp expands its platform capabilities in other areas. Recently, the company began rolling out voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web, showing that it is investing heavily in cross-device communication. Customization appears to be another step in keeping WhatsApp modern, flexible, and competitive.