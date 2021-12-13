This WhatsApp Privacy Feature Will Make it Harder for Strangers to Snoop on You

WhatsApp is working hard to make its app more private and secure. So, the instant messaging platform keeps on introducing such features to make itself more credible, secure and enjoyable. Now, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will make it harder for strangers to snoop on your online status with a new privacy feature. The messaging service started the process a few weeks ago when it allowed beta users to hide their “Last seen” status from specific contacts. But it seems like the company wants to make it harder for strangers to see when you were last online by default.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is changing the default “Last seen” visibility from “everyone” to “my contacts” on Android and iOS.

Some Twitter users have confirmed this new default behaviour and it looks like the service is automatically rolling it out for everyone. This new change will not let you see the status of people and businesses with whom you haven’t previously chatted and vice versa.

Anyhow, it is possible to set your personal online logs to only be visible for contacts or even nobody. However, WhatsApp set the last seen status to “everyone” by default.

