WhatsApp is now trying to to reassure its two billion users across the globe that the app can’t see their private messages and their personal messages to friends and family will remain private after an update. After the revised terms of service by WhatsApp, everyone has started worrying about their privacy.

The company said in its blog, “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.”

WhatsApp Reassures “We Can’t See Your Personal Messages”

WhatsApp users have questioned the new WhatsApp policy. Many privacy advocates are now suggesting users to migrate to platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

The messaging app is now trying to calm the angry users in a every possible way. It said that “some of the rumours going around”. We assure you that the new privacy policy will not affect the security of everyday conversations.

We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021

WhatsApp further said that “We can’t see your private messages or hear your calls, and neither can Facebook: Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment.”

After the update in WhatsApp’s privacy policy, Signal and Telegram have experienced a sudden increase in demand.

Recommended Reading: PTA to Prepare Strategy Regarding WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy