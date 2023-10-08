WhatsApp Reintroduces Status Search Bar in Latest Update

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.16 update contains an important improvement for the Updates tab: a search feature. In fact, WhatsApp removed this feature after the release of WhatsApp Channels, making it complicated for users to search for status updates. The feature was under development in the previous versions of the app. Now, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.7 update, WhatsApp is finally rolling out this feature to some beta testers!

As you can see in this screenshot, a search button may now be available within the top app bar. It will make searching for status updates, followed channels, and even other verified channels possible.

As we said in our previous article when the feature was in development, this feature was highly beneficial as it was very complicated to search for status updates shared by a specific contact with the new Updates tab, making the user experience definitely worse. With the latest app update, WhatsApp is introducing the search feature for status updates again. It comes with important improvements to allow users to quickly search for followed channels and other verified channels without opening the directory.

The search feature for the Updates tab is available to some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. It is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

