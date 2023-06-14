Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has just released new updates for Android users including ChatLock feature. The company has refreshed the look of the main page with a new layout for tabs like Chats, Calls and more. Other than the ChatLock feature, the company also adds WearOS support and new tools for status. Users also get an option to save important messages when using the Disappearing Messages option. WhatsApp has rolled out all the new features to everyone.

The new ChatLock feature lets users put a fingerprint lock on their super personal chats. The locked chats will remain hidden on the main dashboard of the app. One just needs to go to a person’s profile, scroll down and tap on the ‘Chat Lock’ feature to enable it for a chat.

WhatsApp Releases ChatLock and Other Features for Android

The new feature included in the disappearing message option allows Android users to save important messages for later when using the Disappearing Messages feature.

For this feature, the users need to press on a message and choose ‘keep’ to get started. The selected messages will get saved permanently and the rest of the text will get deleted after a specific time period. WhatsApp has also added new text overlay tools for Status, including updated fonts and background colours.

Moreover, with the latest update users do not need to tap on GIFs as they will now automatically play.

