WhatsApp has finally released a long awaited new web update -2.21.2.19 for its Android version. According to WABetaInfo, the new update includes all the bug fixes implemented in the previous beta version and has been submitted to the play store.

WhatsApp has informed all its users about the update and directed them to update the app if they are not beta users. However, there is no need to install the update for beta users.

WhatsApp Releases New Web Update 2.21.2.19

According to the notification released by WhatsApp, “Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. It’s like a release candidate, a final beta. We recommend updating this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn’t update to 2.21.2.19, because it’s a build reserved for everyone.”

The notification highlighted that the non-beta users are able to read about the details in the update on the Android page. It further added, “Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it’s not sure that the 2.21.2.19 update already contains it, being available for everyone”.

For non-beta users, if they are planning to download the update then they should keep in the mind that the minimum requirements of download are:

Android OS 4.0.3 or above

Unlimited internet data plan recommended

Tablet devices are not supported

