Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released a new update for web version for Android. The new update version is 2.21.1.8. The new update includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions.

WhatsApp Releases Updated Web Version

“It’s like a release candidate, a final beta,”

said WABetainfo.

The platform said that it recommended WhatsApp users to update to the new version if they are were not beta testers. It said,

“If you are a beta tester, you shouldn’t update to 2.21.1.8, because it’s a build reserved to everyone,”

On the other hand, if a user is a beta tester and wants to know if there is something new in the web update, he can visit the Android page. Moreover, people can download the latest web release for Android by visiting the official WhatsApp website.

“This version won’t be sent to the Play Store,”

The new update is available for everyone.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy policy. WhatsApp will start sharing your data with Facebook as a condition of use of the app. Users are receiving an in-app notice regarding the service’s new terms and privacy policy. However, people around the world are not happy with it.

