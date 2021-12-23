The popular messaging platform WhatsApp releases new updates every now and then. Now, as per a report, WhatsApp is preparing to add animation to all the heart-shaped emojis of different colors for Android and iOS. This could be associated with the message reaction feature that the company is currently working on. The source entails that the feature has been already introduced to WhatsApp Web with the help of a stable update.

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Animated Heart Emojis for iOS & Android

According to the WABetaInfo, the web developers are operating to bring animation to all heart emojis. Right now, only the Red heart emoji has a beating animation and is available on both mobile and desktop platforms. Through this update, it appears that all the available colored heart emojis will get the beating animation or some kind of glowing animation.

The news came on the screen a few days after WhatsApp was reported to be working on a couple of new visual indicators on its Call and Status screen on the iOS version to provide information to the users regarding the end-to-end encryption.

Furthermore, WABetaInfo also posted a screenshot of the heart animation on WhatsApp for Apple devices. The platform says that WhatsApp is also intending to release a similar feature on WhatsApp for Android. WABetaInfo says that the feature is currently under development and will be released soon in a future update for beta testers.

