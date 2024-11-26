WhatsApp Revamps Themes with Fresh Accent Colors in the New Beta

The renowned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a design update for beta testers on Android. The new update features refreshed accent colors for both light and dark themes. The latest update, version 2.24.24.30, is accessible via the Google Play Beta Program for selected users.

In the new update, WhatsApp Business takes center stage with noticeable visual improvements. The dark mode features clean white accents, while the light theme now uses sleek black accents, replacing the earlier light blue tones. These updates offer a more refined and modern appearance, differentiating WhatsApp Messenger from WhatsApp Business.

Another key update includes a redesigned logo for the WhatsApp Business app. The logo now reads “WhatsApp,” dropping the “WA Business” tag, aligning with its minimalist visual overhaul. This adjustment ensures a clearer differentiation between the Business and standard versions of the app.

This design update follows an earlier WhatsApp redesign on iOS, where similar theme changes were implemented.

Currently, as mentioned earlier, only a select group of beta testers can access the update though the rollout will gradually expand to more users. WhatsApp’s latest design update is another step in its continuous efforts to enhance usability and aesthetics.

