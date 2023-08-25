We have previously reported that WhatsApp is working on a new redesigned interface for the app settings. The company has already released the revamped interface for the app settings in the WhatsApp beta for iOS. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out the new interface to some beta testers who installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp Rolling Out New Interface For App Settings

If your WhatsApp account is updated, you will notice a new entry point that displays a profile photo, within the top app bar that redirects to the app settings. This section is now called “You” and includes new icons and additional entry points to the most important feature: privacy settings, the contacts list, and our profile. In addition, a new shortcut placed above the profile photo enables us to view and share our personal QR Code.

The new interface for the app highlights their dedication to providing the app with a refreshed and enhanced appearance. In fact, some other sections of the app (for example, the “Account” screen) now also include new icons, contributing to delivering a modern user experience. However, it’s very important to note that this update also introduces a fix for the app widget that was unable to load content in the previous updates.

The new interface for the settings section, along with a profile tab, is available to some beta testers. It will roll out to even more people over the coming days.

