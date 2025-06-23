Ditch the Defaults: WhatsApp Rolls Out AI Wallpaper Generator

WhatsApp is redefining how users personalize their messaging experience. The latest beta version for Android (v2.25.19.11) introduces a cutting-edge feature that allows users to generate AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI.

WhatsApp AI Wallpaper Generator: How It Works?

The new wallpaper tool integrates seamlessly into WhatsApp’s chat theme settings. Users can now personalize either all their conversations or opt for chat-specific themes directly from the chat info screen of any individual thread.

Once inside the wallpaper generation interface, users are presented with a curated selection of suggested AI-generated backgrounds. But what sets this feature apart is the freedom to go beyond suggestions: users can input custom text prompts describing their ideal wallpaper. Whether it’s “sunset over Santorini,” “retro neon skyline”, or “minimalist Japanese art”, Meta AI interprets the prompt and creates multiple design variations tailored to the input.

WhatsApp’s new AI wallpaper generator caters to users tired of the static, default wallpaper gallery. It offers a fluid design experience that evolves with user tastes, mood, and purpose with no graphic design skills required.

What AI Is Powering This?

Meta AI leverages its proprietary generative image models to interpret natural language prompts and output visual compositions. These models are the same backbone powering Meta’s suite of creative tools across platforms like Instagram and Messenger, but WhatsApp’s implementation offers a new layer of user-directed design.

The AI doesn’t just match keywords; it understands nuance, artistic style, and mood to generate visuals that feel human-made. The result? A library of near-limitless possibilities crafted in seconds, rather than hours.

Availability: Who Can Try It Now?

As of now, the feature is only available in the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.19.11), and more testers will gain access in the coming weeks. Those interested can enroll in the WhatsApp Beta Program via the Google Play Store to try the feature ahead of the public release.

No official word has been given yet on the iOS rollout, but based on Meta’s typical development pattern, iPhone users can likely expect access in a future beta cycle.

What’s Next: Can Meta AI Redefine Chat Aesthetics?

With this release, WhatsApp becomes more than just a messaging app; it steps into a creative sandbox. The move also raises possibilities for future Meta AI integrations, such as AI-generated sticker packs, profile themes, or even chat avatars based on user prompts.

As Meta continues to infuse its AI capabilities across its suite of platforms, WhatsApp users are getting a front-row seat to how generative AI can personalize and transform even the most routine digital experiences.

