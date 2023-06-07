WhatsApp Rolls Out An Amazing Picture Editing Tool For Desktop Version

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has recently released a new picture editing tool on the Desktop app. You all know very well that it is also just a part of constant upgrades and features being added to the encrypted messaging platform by the company. WhatsApp Picture Editing Tool will allow you to edit your photos instead of relying on any third-party apps.

WhatsApp Picture Editing Tool Rolls Out For Desktop Version

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform released a new picture editing tool for the latest beta version of the Desktop app. According to the reports, it will allow users to crop photos as per requirement. WABetaInfo stated:

“This addition has been highly anticipated, as old versions lacked this functionality. With this update, WhatsApp beta users on Windows will be able to now enjoy the convenience of cropping their images within the app itself, making it easier for users to edit media,”

The point worth mentioning here is that the crop tool on WhatsApp Desktop will allow users to save a lot of time. Before this feature, all WhatsApp Desktop Users had to crop the pictures with an external image editing tool prior to sending them via the Desktop version of the messenger.

However, the good piece of information is that now users can now crop their photos without leaving the WhatsApp Desktop app. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature has only been released to selected beta testers currently. WhatsApp even didn’t reveal any date for the global launch of the new picture editing tool yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. This is another handy WhatsApp feature introduced that will surely play its part in improving users’ experience. What do you guys think?

Also Read: Xiaomi Is Working On A Compact Foldable To Take On Galaxy Z Flip 5 (phoneworld.com.pk)