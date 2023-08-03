WhatsApp Rolls out An Animated Avatar Feature For Beta Users

At the end of last year, WhatsApp introduced Avatars which allowed users to create custom stickers and profile pictures in a cartoon format. These avatars became very popular shortly. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out animated avatar feature to some beta users.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out animated avatars with beta version 12.23.16.12 and above. Users who have created an avatar will be able to see an animated avatar tab next to the emoji and stickers tab.

WhatsApp categorized the animated avatars in several sections based on expressions. These include happy, funny, angry, cheerful, and so on. The animated avatars in WhatsApp are similar to Bitmoji in Snapchat. However, it provides better expressive communication experience.

According to WhatsApp, it uses AI resources from Meta, to create personalized animated avatars, from a single image.

If you want to check if this feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account, simply open the avatar tab in a conversation. If there is an animation for some avatars, it means you can now share animated avatars. Keep in mind that the recipient doesn’t need to have the feature enabled to see the animated avatars they receive in a conversation.This means that you can share your animated avatars with non-beta testers as well.

Animated avatars are available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp will roll out this feature to more people over the coming weeks.

