WhatsApp Rolls Out Built-In Document Scanner for Easy Sharing

WhatsApp is working on making document sharing even easier. In the latest beta version for Android, WhatsApp is testing a new feature, a built-in document scanner, to scan documents with their phone’s camera.

This means you won’t need any extra apps to scan papers anymore. You can simply use WhatsApp to capture, convert, and send documents right away. This feature was first spotted in an earlier beta version, but now more people are starting to get it as part of the new update.

Some users who installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.19.21 have noticed this new tool. It is slowly being rolled out to more testers through the Google Play Store.

The new scanner is easy to use. When you want to share a document, you just tap the “Scan document” option. Your phone’s camera will open up immediately. You’ll see a live preview, so you can place the document correctly before capturing it.

This tool is designed for all kinds of users. WhatsApp gives you two ways to scan. If you like to be in full control, you can use the manual mode. This lets you choose the exact moment to snap the photo. It’s useful if you need to adjust the paper’s position or fix the lighting.

But if you’re in a hurry, there’s an automatic mode too. This mode finds the edges of the paper on its own. It takes the picture automatically when it detects that the document is in the right place. This can save time and effort when you need to scan something quickly.

After you take the picture, WhatsApp turns it into a PDF file right away. You don’t have to worry about converting it later. You can send the file instantly in a chat or group. The whole process happens directly on your phone. WhatsApp uses Android’s built-in tools for this, so it works smoothly.

Your scanned documents are kept safe too. They stay on your device until you send them. And when you share them on WhatsApp, they’re protected by end-to-end encryption. This means only you and the person you send the file to can see it. Your privacy stays secure, just like with other messages and files on WhatsApp.

This new scanning tool could save a lot of people time. Many people use third-party apps to scan papers or receipts. Now they won’t have to switch between apps anymore. Everything can happen in one place — inside WhatsApp.

Right now, the feature is only available for some beta testers. But if the testing goes well, WhatsApp could roll it out to everyone soon. Over the next few weeks, more testers are expected to get access. If you want to try it, you can update to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and check if you have it yet.

It’s clear WhatsApp wants to make sharing documents as simple as possible. With this new scanner, the app adds one more useful tool for millions of users around the world. It shows how WhatsApp keeps improving small things to make life easier for everyone.