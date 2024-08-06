WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to organize events within group chats, according to the latest update’s release notes. The events planning feature enables users to arrange events, meetings, and social gatherings directly within a group chat in WhatsApp. Initially rolled out exclusively to Communities group chats in May, the Meta-owned messaging platform is now extending this feature to all groups. According to the WhatsApp blog:

“With events, it’s now easier for people to plan their get-togethers directly in WhatsApp, whether it’s setting up a virtual meeting or a birthday dinner. Anyone can create an event, and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event on the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it’s getting close.”

WhatsApp Rolls Out Events Planning Feature for All Group Chats

To set up an event, users need to tap the + button in the group chat and select Event. They can then choose an event name, provide an optional description, set a start date, and location, and even include a WhatsApp call link for either voice or video calls. Once the event is created, a notification is sent to all the members of the group. WhatsApp has indicated that this option is rolling out now and will continue to be available progressively over the coming weeks.

This new feature will enhance the functionality of WhatsApp group chats, making it easier for users to coordinate plans without needing to switch between different apps or services. The ability to create events directly in the chat streamlines the process of organizing and keeping track of social gatherings or meetings, which can be particularly useful for busy users.

Last month, WhatsApp achieved a significant milestone of 100 million monthly active users in the United States. This achievement is notable because other messaging services such as SMS and iMessage have traditionally dominated the U.S. market. The introduction of new features like event planning could further bolster WhatsApp’s appeal and usability, helping it to continue its growth and maintain its competitive edge in the crowded messaging app market.

See Also: WhatsApp iOS Beta Introduces Animated Emojis for Enhanced Chats

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new event planning feature represents a significant upgrade for users, providing them with a convenient tool to organize and manage their social and professional engagements. As the feature rolls out to all groups, users can look forward to a more integrated and seamless experience on the platform.