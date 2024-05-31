WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Favorite Chats’ Filter

The messaging giant, WhatsApp continually introduces innovative features to enhance the user experience. In a significant development, WhatsApp has rolled out a new ‘Favorite Chats‘ filter for its Android beta testers. This feature, available in version 2.24.12.7, allows users to effortlessly access their most important chats and groups.

The feature was initially available for the calls tab. However, now it has been extended to the chats tab, allowing users to quickly find their favorite chats, including particular contacts and groups. The feature is no doubt, a significant step towards prioritizing and organizing the most relevant WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp Introduces A New Feature For Android Beta Testers

To experience this new WhatsApp feature, all beta testers need to download the new update from the Google Play Store. It will gradually roll out to more users in the coming days however, it may not be immediately accessible to everyone.

Now, let’s jump onto how this feature works. Users can add favorites directly within the chats tab or through a dedicated ‘Favorites’ section in the app settings. The section allows users to handle their favorite chats by adding, removing, or reordering contacts and groups. Moreover, users can also add chats to favorites directly from the chat info screen, making it a fast and easy process. This new feature highlights WhatsApp’s efforts to improve user experience and make it more comfortable for users to stay connected with their loved ones and important groups.

If you are the one enjoying this new feature, do share it with us in the comment section. If you have not received this feature yet, don’t worry! It will make its way to all users gradually.

In the recent WhatsApp beta update for iOS version 24.10.10.74, the platform also introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates. This update improves the user experience by offering greater flexibility, allowing them to share more moments and stories with their contacts. This feature isn’t limited to iOS. WhatsApp has also rolled it out to some beta testers on Android with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.7.6.

