WhatsApp Rolls Out Multi-Account Feature with New Interface For App Settings

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android. With this new feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings.

In addition, it will keep conversations and notifications separate. It will enable users to switch between accounts on the same device without the need for different devices or parallel apps.

According to the report, the multi-account feature, along with a new interface for the app settings, is available to more beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android. It will roll out to even more people over the coming days.

On the other hand, a redesigned settings interface will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options. According to WABetaInfo, the update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list. It will make it easier for users to open the settings of the app.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users with a group calling feature. It will connect with up to eight people on video calls and 32 people on audio calls.

Similarly, the company also introduced a message editing feature for the WhatsApp communities. The feature is useful in community announcement groups. Because messages shared in this specific group are very important as they need to reach a large number of users.

