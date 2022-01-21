Whatsapp rolls out new feature for Desktop

According to WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app WhatsApp is currently rolling out a valuable feature for users all around the world that will make day-to-day messaging easier. The newbies to this app for the desktop are ‘Pause’ and ‘Resume’ buttons.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered a new pause button in the newest beta version of WhatsApp Desktop. Whatsapp’s stop and play feature will allow users to pause and restart playback of their recorded voice while reviewing it.

As per the source, the beta version of WhatsApp for Desktop 2.2201.2 is delivering this new feature to all users. Unlike the beta version of the iOS app, anyone may join the public test version of WhatsApp for Desktop, which means you can try out the feature before it’s launched in the stable version.

“There is a new pause button (in the previous version, there was a stop icon) that allows you to pause the voice note, as shown in this screenshot. In this case, you have the option of listening to the voice note before sending it, deleting it, or restarting the recording.”

According to WABetaInfo, because this feature is still being sent out to macOS users, not all beta testers will be able to use it right now. So, if you don’t see this option now, simply wait till WhatsApp releases a new beta version, in which it will most likely roll out this feature to a larger number of users.