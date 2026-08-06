WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features Including @All Alerts and Smarter Polls

WhatsApp is introducing a new set of tools designed to make group conversations easier to manage, particularly in busy chats where important updates can quickly get buried.

The most notable addition is the @all mention, which allows users to notify every member of a group with a single tag. The feature is intended for urgent announcements such as office closures, event deadlines, schedule changes, or other time-sensitive messages.

Unlike regular group notifications, an @all alert may still appear even when the conversation is muted. Users who do not want these alerts can disable @all notifications separately through WhatsApp’s notification settings.

To reduce misuse in large groups, WhatsApp has placed limits on who can use the feature. In groups with more than 32 participants, only administrators will be able to send an @all mention.

WhatsApp is also making polls more flexible. Poll creators can now set an end time, after which voting will close automatically. They can also hide voter identities when a group needs more private feedback.

Another useful change allows poll questions to be edited for up to 15 minutes after publication. This gives users time to correct mistakes or clarify wording without deleting the poll and starting again.

The update also introduces a Create a Similar Group option. This lets users start a new group by selecting members from an existing chat, instead of adding each participant manually.

The tool could be useful for separating project teams, planning private events, creating smaller work groups, or moving an unrelated discussion away from the main conversation.

Meta says the features are being rolled out gradually to Android and iPhone users. As with many WhatsApp updates, they may not appear on every device at the same time.

The latest changes reflect WhatsApp’s continuing effort to make group communication more organized, practical, and manageable for both everyday users and larger communities.

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