WhatsApp Rolls Out Photo Layouts for Status Updates

WhatsApp has begun rolling out an exciting new feature for iOS users with the release of version 25.17.81, available now on the App Store. The update introduces a long-awaited tool: the ability to create and share photo layouts for status updates directly within the app.

Following a successful beta on Android, this new feature allows users to select up to six images from their gallery and arrange them into a collage-style layout, enhancing the way stories are shared and viewed on the platform. It marks another step in WhatsApp’s ongoing push to bring richer, more interactive content to its otherwise minimalist interface.

A Seamless Way to Tell Stories

This layout tool simplifies the creative process for users looking to make their status updates more engaging. Without needing third-party apps or image editors, users can now choose a series of photos, and WhatsApp will automatically arrange them into a grid or collage based on how many images are selected.

According to Wabetainfo, the layout updates in real-time as users add or remove photos, offering on-the-spot flexibility and visual control. For example, if a user starts with four pictures and decides to add two more, the layout will instantly shift to accommodate the new set, making it intuitive and fast.

Unified Experience Across Platforms

The layout-sharing tool was first spotted in Android beta version 2.25.13.22, where it gained quick traction among testers. Now with its iOS counterpart underway, WhatsApp aims to provide a consistent and streamlined experience across operating systems.

This parity is critical as WhatsApp seeks to keep pace with visual-sharing platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, where polished, multi-photo stories are standard fare.

The introduction of layout-based status updates brings a visual depth previously missing in WhatsApp’s storytelling feature. For casual users and digital storytellers alike, it opens up more creative possibilities, whether it’s to showcase holiday pictures, daily moments, or group memories in a single view.

It also aligns with WhatsApp’s broader shift toward content flexibility. Recent updates, including channel subscriptions and monetized status ads, have signaled the company’s intent to keep users within its ecosystem for both communication and content consumption.

Users interested in trying the new feature should update to the latest iOS version (25.17.81) via the App Store and keep an eye out, as the rollout will continue over the coming days.

