The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has rolled out a new Sticker Search feature for users. WhatsApp’s new feature will let users search for stickers they want to send.

“Need to say I love you? There’s a sticker for that. Need to say I know? There’s a sticker for that too,” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

WhatsApp Rolls out Sticker Search Feature

All you have to do is type the words about the sticker you want to send. You can clearly get more idea about it, in the video given in WhatsApp’s tweet.

🔍 You can now search stickers on WhatsApp 🔍 Need to say I love you? There's a sticker for that.

Need to say I know? There's a sticker for that too. pic.twitter.com/5lNzuOibVT — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 26, 2021

Just recently, WhatsApp had reportedly released a feature allowing users to import animated sticker packs worldwide, according to WABetaInfo. Not only this, but the company is also working on a feature that will let users to play the audio messages at different speeds.

According to the reports, WhatsApp is Working on Three Different Playback Speeds for Voice Message Feature. The beta users are now able to use this feature. The new feature is not available for all users yet. It will take a few weeks to be available for all Android and iOS users.

