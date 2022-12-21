Advertisement

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Undo Delete For Me’ Feature

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Dec 21, 2022
undo deleted message
Advertisement

Many times we come across a situation when we accidentally press delete for me instead of tapping on delete for everyone. During this situation, we are not even to delete it for everyone since we are not able to see it. This situation gets quite embarrassing. I believe everyone among us has come across such an embarrassing situation. Keeping in view the issue faced, the company has come up with a new feature named Undo Delete for Me.

Advertisement

This feature let you undo the message that is accidentally deleted by pressing ‘Delete for me’ instead of ‘Delete for Everyone’. This accidental deletion will give users five seconds to undo their decision. This offering would be available to both Android and iPhone users.

WhatsApp announced this feature on Twitter and said, “Delete for Me” We’ve all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!”

Advertisement

Some Android users participated in the beta testing of Undo Delete for me feature back in  August and they absolutely loved it.

No doubt, it is a great feature and will let us undo our mistakes of sending a wrong message to someone. The best thing about WhatsApp is that it clearly listens to what people need and launches that feature which is always of use, unlike other platforms that keep on copying each other.

Advertisement

Also Read: WhatsApp working on Keep Messages Feature

Advertisement
Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Dec 21, 2022
Advertisement
Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>